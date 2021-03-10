Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DY. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.86.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $86.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.51. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $93.59.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $3,522,436.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at about $80,013,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $820,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6,483.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 773,878 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 9,665.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 725,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 717,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill City Capital LP bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $41,083,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

