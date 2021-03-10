Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

NYSE DY opened at $86.18 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $93.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average of $71.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $3,522,436.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DY. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $80,013,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth $820,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 6,483.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 773,878 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 9,665.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 725,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 717,687 shares during the period. Finally, Hill City Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth $41,083,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

