Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

NYSE:DY opened at $86.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day moving average is $71.51. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $93.59. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gerstein Fisher acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth $1,197,000. Meeder Asset Management boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management now owns 44,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 22,862 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Russell Frank Co lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 38,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 18,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 36,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.