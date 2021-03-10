Dynamic Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.41 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Dynamic has a total market cap of $15.41 million and approximately $61.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,154.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,823.50 or 0.03306146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.45 or 0.00359809 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.89 or 0.00973421 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.43 or 0.00399650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.17 or 0.00341177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.20 or 0.00243313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00021887 BTC.

About Dynamic

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,320,478 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

Buying and Selling Dynamic

