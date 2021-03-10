Dynamic Reaches Market Cap of $14.69 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $14.69 million and approximately $178,747.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001712 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dynamic has traded up 34% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,990.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,789.38 or 0.03195859 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.72 or 0.00354916 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $547.65 or 0.00978110 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.40 or 0.00390068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.60 or 0.00336850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.28 or 0.00255892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00021655 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,321,320 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.