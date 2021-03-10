Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Trading 6.2% Higher

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) shares traded up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.39 and last traded at $50.85. 2,189,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,705,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.76.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $48,230.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,541,056.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $326,784.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,966,780 shares of company stock valued at $440,757,605. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

