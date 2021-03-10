e-Gulden (EFL) Market Capitalization Hits $7.18 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 950.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $7.18 million and $51.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 1,542% higher against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000748 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.72 or 0.00358633 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000150 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000607 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,976,093 coins and its circulating supply is 17,153,794 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

