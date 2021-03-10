Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to report $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.13. Eagle Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGBN shares. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Gabelli cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, G.Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EGBN traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,002. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $54.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

