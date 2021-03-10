Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) rose 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.15 and last traded at $54.57. Approximately 213,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 274,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Eargo in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Get Eargo alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.91.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAR. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,956,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,347,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth about $470,000.

About Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.