Earl Wayne Garrison Sells 50,000 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of JBHT traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.00. 1,045,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $164.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.84.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

JBHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,556,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,756,000 after buying an additional 26,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $115,967,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.