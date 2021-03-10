Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.57 Million

Equities analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will report sales of $42.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.02 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $66.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $150.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $143.50 million to $155.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $251.35 million, with estimates ranging from $230.10 million to $284.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Earthstone Energy.

ESTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of ESTE opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $468.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 2.90. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31.

In related news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $187,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,143.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence acquired 638,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $2,548,588.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. 21.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

