Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading Up 18.9%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) shares were up 18.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.54. Approximately 584,320 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 369,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ESTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

The company has a market cap of $556.98 million, a P/E ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence acquired 638,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $2,548,588.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $187,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,143.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 1,179,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 114,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 57,745 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 847,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 252,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 280.1% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 810,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 596,900 shares in the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

