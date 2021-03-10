Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.59

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.59 and last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 22710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

EBC has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000.

About Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.