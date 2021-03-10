Eastman Kodak (KODK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSE KODK opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50. Eastman Kodak has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Kodak Software; Brand, Film and Imaging; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

