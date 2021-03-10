Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 117,068 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 501,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastside Distilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eastside Distilling stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Eastside Distilling as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST)

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides gin under the brands of Big Bottom The Ninety One Gin, Big Bottom Navy Strength, Big Bottom Barrel Finished Gin, and Big Bottom London Dry Gin; rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Blanco Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia Reposado Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia AÃ±ejo Tequila, and AzuÃ±ia Black brands; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka, Portland Potato Vodka Â- Marionberry, and Portland Potato Vodka Â- Habanero brand names.

