easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.23

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 50 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

