easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.23

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021


Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 50 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.94.

easyJet Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

