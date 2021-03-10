EBCoin (EBC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, EBCoin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $5.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EBCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00052828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.08 or 0.00728466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00065114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00028810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00038809 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin (CRYPTO:EBC) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io

EBCoin Token Trading

