EBCoin Price Reaches $0.0002 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $5.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EBCoin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One EBCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00055877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.83 or 0.00794385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00026544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00066037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00030436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00040940 BTC.

EBCoin (CRYPTO:EBC) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

