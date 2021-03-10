eBoost Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. eBoost has a total market cap of $11.34 million and $77,387.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, eBoost has traded up 1,390.3% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.44 or 0.00355485 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003012 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000616 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

