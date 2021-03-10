ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, an increase of 5,222.2% from the February 11th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of ECTM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. 44,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,849. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

