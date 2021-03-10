EchoLink (EKO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $206,224.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. EchoLink has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $206,224.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00053138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.09 or 0.00735106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00065240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00029165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00038968 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

