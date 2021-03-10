ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of TSE:ECN traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.44. 97,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,660. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.14. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$2.67 and a 52-week high of C$8.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECN. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB set a C$10.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

