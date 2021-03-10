Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO) rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31). Approximately 159,922 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 513,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.65 ($0.31).

The firm has a market cap of £44.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 23.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.01.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:ECO)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

