Eden (EDN) Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Eden has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $105,984.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Eden has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eden alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00055877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.83 or 0.00794385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00026544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00066037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00030436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00040940 BTC.

About Eden

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.