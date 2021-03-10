Edgeless 1-Day Volume Tops $2,084.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Edgeless token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $658,833.38 and approximately $2,084.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Edgeless Token Profile

EDG is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Edgeless Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

