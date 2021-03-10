Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 43,729 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,729 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.7% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $130.97 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $817,081.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $139,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,447.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,825,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

