Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 12,501 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in PACCAR by 6,866.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,380,000 after purchasing an additional 395,114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,869,000 after purchasing an additional 182,352 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,519,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $95.08 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.93 and its 200 day moving average is $89.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at $406,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

