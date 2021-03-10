Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $153.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.54.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

