Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $6.43 Million in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 666,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.06% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

