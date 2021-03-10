Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $6.43 Million in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 666,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.06% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
