Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,662,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,411,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,076,000 after buying an additional 1,067,748 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,028,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,424,000 after buying an additional 334,645 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4,464.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,792,000 after buying an additional 259,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,822,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RCL opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.66 and a 200-day moving average of $71.23.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

