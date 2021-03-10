Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57,214 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $228.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.79. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

