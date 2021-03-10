Edgeware Market Cap Hits $136.40 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $136.40 million and $1.41 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00052753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.96 or 0.00732483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00028087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,075,584,397 coins and its circulating supply is 5,468,583,184 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.