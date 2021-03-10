Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Insider Sells £17,000 in Stock

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) insider Robin Archibald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total value of £17,000 ($22,210.61).

Robin Archibald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Robin Archibald bought 14,431 shares of Ediston Property Investment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £9,957.39 ($13,009.39).

LON:EPIC opened at GBX 69.49 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33. Ediston Property Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.80 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73.80 ($0.96). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 61. The stock has a market cap of £146.85 million and a PE ratio of 12.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Ediston Property Investment’s payout ratio is currently 0.91%.

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

