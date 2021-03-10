Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $5,791,789.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,172,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,901 shares of company stock valued at $29,764,722. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $92.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.72.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.