Egretia Achieves Market Cap of $16.81 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Egretia has a market cap of $16.81 million and approximately $20.50 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00052828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.08 or 0.00728466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00065114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00028810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00038809 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia is a token. It was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

