eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Up 5.4%

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.18 and last traded at $53.80. 1,160,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,558,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EHTH. Truist cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.56.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in eHealth by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,283,000 after purchasing an additional 386,943 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in eHealth in the third quarter valued at $26,339,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $19,490,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in eHealth by 305.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,095,000 after purchasing an additional 258,483 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 844,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after purchasing an additional 205,488 shares during the period.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

