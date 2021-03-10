Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

Several research analysts have commented on EIGR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

