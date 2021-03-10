Elamachain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.24 Million (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, Elamachain has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $27.67 million and $5.24 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00054899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $428.24 or 0.00773810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00066055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00030151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

ELAMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,476,625 coins. Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

