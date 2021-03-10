Elastos (ELA) Trading 19.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $64.79 million and $5.77 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elastos has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.76 or 0.00006702 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006595 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002879 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000098 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000051 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos' total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins.

Elastos Coin Trading

