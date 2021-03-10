Electroneum Trading 9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $230.81 million and $892,206.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000157 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 257.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,844,574,794 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

