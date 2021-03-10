Electronic Tele-Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETCIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Electronic Tele-Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETCIA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 3,250.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCIA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,000. Electronic Tele-Communications has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Electronic Tele-Communications

Electronic Tele-Communications, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, leases, and sells digital voice information systems and related services to the telecommunications industry and other businesses. Its equipment provides a range of audio and computer information, and call handling capabilities through telephone networks, computer networks, and the Internet.

