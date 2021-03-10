Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.73

Shares of Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $977.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.82.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

