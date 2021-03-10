Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Insider Sells £65,184.29 in Stock

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) insider Paul Waterman sold 49,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71), for a total value of £65,184.29 ($85,163.69).

LON ELM traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 128.20 ($1.67). The company had a trading volume of 1,063,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,920. Elementis plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.07 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134.80 ($1.76). The firm has a market cap of £744.59 million and a P/E ratio of -16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 120.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.83.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

