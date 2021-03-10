Elitium Tops 1-Day Volume of $189,218.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. Elitium has a total market cap of $173.73 million and $189,218.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elitium has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for $5.77 or 0.00010142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elitium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00052700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.12 or 0.00727351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00065129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00028936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00038313 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.