Ellen M. Cotter Sells 4,000 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) CEO Ellen M. Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $29,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of RDI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 31,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,174. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $159.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Reading International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Reading International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Reading International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 731,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 41,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reading International by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 336,184 shares during the last quarter. 41.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

