Elrond (EGLD) Market Capitalization Hits $2.66 Billion

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, Elrond has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $2.66 billion and approximately $202.54 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $155.70 or 0.00274894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010003 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00064327 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,388.55 or 0.02451587 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,330,642 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,366 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

