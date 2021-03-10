Elrond ERD Reaches Market Cap of $261.61 Million (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Elrond ERD has a market capitalization of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond ERD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $280.94 or 0.00505793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00066207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00052446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00072219 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.29 or 0.00522627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00076675 BTC.

About Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com

Elrond ERD Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using U.S. dollars.

