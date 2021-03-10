Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (CVE:ELY) Director Ronald Husband Sells 50,000 Shares

Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (CVE:ELY) Director Ronald Husband sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.82, for a total value of C$41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 969,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$795,354.90.
CVE:ELY remained flat at $C$0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,188. Ely Gold Royalties Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.47 and a 52-week high of C$2.09. The company has a current ratio of 33.81, a quick ratio of 33.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$146.20 million and a PE ratio of -19.17.
Ely Gold Royalties Company Profile
