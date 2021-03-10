Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (CVE:ELY) Director Ronald Husband Sells 50,000 Shares

Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (CVE:ELY) Director Ronald Husband sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.82, for a total value of C$41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 969,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$795,354.90.

CVE:ELY remained flat at $C$0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,188. Ely Gold Royalties Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.47 and a 52-week high of C$2.09. The company has a current ratio of 33.81, a quick ratio of 33.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$146.20 million and a PE ratio of -19.17.

Ely Gold Royalties Company Profile

Ely Gold Royalties Inc, an exploration stage natural resource company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in North America. It primarily explores for gold and precious metal deposits. Ely Gold Royalties Inc has a portfolio of 42 deeded royalties and 22 optioned properties.

