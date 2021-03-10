ELYSIA (EL) Market Cap Reaches $7.64 Million

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. One ELYSIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ELYSIA has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $7.64 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,794,919 coins and its circulating supply is 2,669,916,303 coins. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

